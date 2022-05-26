A Hancock County town is offering an opportunity to “loan” seeds from its library this summer.

The Buck Memorial Library in Bucksport has opened a seed lending library section that will allow its patrons to “check out” seeds to plant in their gardens this summer, according to the Ellsworth American.

While it seems impractical to “return” seeds to the library, those who take out seeds from the lending program are encouraged to save and dry the seeds from the produce they grow and then bring the saved seeds back to the library.

The lending library can offer 102 varieties of seeds, which were donated by High Mowing Organic Seeds in Vermont.

Seeds that have been checked out are recorded in a binder so that librarians will know which seeds will need to be replenished for the next growing season.

