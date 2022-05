WINDSOR, Maine — A Maine State Police officer went above and beyond to save a baby opossum last Friday.

The baby marsupial was found alone on the side of a road in Windsor after its mom was hit by a car, according to Sgt. Bethany Couturier, who rescued the opossum.

The opossum was taken to Misfits Rehab in Auburn where it will be rehabilitated and released.

