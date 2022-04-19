Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 40s, with a chance for snow, sleet or rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will update the latest COVID-19 cases from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

On Monday, a federal judge in Florida overturned the mask mandate in place for public transportation, which includes buses and planes, saying that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention failed to provide a reason for extending the mandate to May 18 amid the surge in “stealth omicron” cases.





Eligible Mainers could start receiving them as soon as June if the Legislature approves them as expected this week.

Maine also saw hundreds of new workers from as far off as California and only lost workers on net to six states.

When Star Latti and her husband Wayne moved into their Main Street apartment, there was no toilet, exposed wires and unreliable hot water.

With Portland’s kaleidoscopic food scene, it may pass your mind that there a handful of food makers that have been around for generations.

Whether you’re looking for a sweet treat, a comforting gift or a memorable dining experience, here’s what you can expect from these new additions.

Sarah Redmond, the owner of Springtide Seaweed in Frenchman Bay, has set out to develop a new method of farming dulse and nori.

Snarls around the complex and emotional issue of tribal rights have marked the short legislative session ahead of the 2022 state election.

ALSO: Supreme Court denies Penobscot appeals over river regulation

A 2021 Ford Bronco had been stuck in the tidal path and mudflats off of Bar Harbor since Saturday.

Although electric vehicles haven’t become popular in The County yet, two school districts are hoping to change that — with electric buses.

The Black Bears are 12-3 and atop the conference standings, going 9-0 on the road, in the best season start since 2013.

Rob Gomez of Biddeford and Sarah Mulcahy of Fort Kent are believed to be Maine’s top finishers at the Boston Marathon in 2:34:01 and 2:50:45, respectively.

The best way to combat PFAS anxiety is to stay educated about the current issues, and stay up-to-date on product labeling, experts say.

Maine band Ghost of Paul Revere has announced it is breaking up

Yes, Maine will be getting snow on Tuesday

6 ways to make seedling containers to start your plants

Caribou taking steps to remedy hundreds of dangerous, blighted properties in city

3 Maine Atlantic salmon waters among America’s ‘most endangered rivers’

3 former UMaine men’s hockey players transfer to other Division I schools

UMaine students who won pitch competition want to give internet users control over their data

Man seriously injured in head-on Harpswell crash

Houlton community mourns passing of iconic downtown book store owner