A man suffered serious head trauma after crashing his car into a tree in Harpswell Monday morning.

Giard Fernand, 61, of Harpswell was eastbound on Harpswell Islands Road when he left the road, narrowly missed a telephone pole and struck the tree head-on, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Girard, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time, was extricated from the wreckage and taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.





The crash is under investigation.