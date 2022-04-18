PORTLAND, Maine — The band which wrote and performed the song proclaimed the official state ballad announced Monday night that its summer tour will be the last.

The Ghost of Paul Revere is calling it quits.

“It has been a wild ride filled with an abundance of trials, tribulations and joy,” the band wrote in a Facebook post. “When we first got together eleven years ago, we never could have imagined that we would be given the incredible opportunity to share our music with all of you for this long.”





Members of the band didn’t list specific reasons for ending their partnership.

“For the sake of our own health, our families and you, our fans, we have decided that this year’s Ghostland festival will be our last show,” they wrote.

Their Ghostland show is scheduled for Sept. 3 in Portland.

The Ghost of Paul Revere consists of banjo player Max Davis, bassist Sean McCarthy and guitarist Griffin Sherry, who all met attending the same southern Maine schools as children. The band was officially founded in 2011.

“When we first got together eleven years ago, we never could have imagined that we would be given the incredible opportunity to share our music with all of you for this long,” the band wrote in their social media post on Monday. “Over 1200 shows, 400,000 miles, 46 states, 6 countries and (soon to be) 9 albums later, our journey has finally brought us to the here and now.”

The Boston Globe once said of the band, “The Maine-grown, foot-stompin’ holler-folk quartet create the type of music for which festivals are made.”

Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill naming the Portland-based folk band’s “The Ballad of the 20th Maine,” the state ballad in 2019.

Originally released on the band’s 2015 album “Field Notes, Vol. 1,” the song tells the story of Andrew Tozier, a real-life Litchfield native who was named color-bearer for the 20th Maine Regiment during the Civil War. Tozier was later awarded the Medal of Honor for his bravery during the Battle of Gettysburg.

Earlier this year, the Ghost of Paul Revere had over $10,000 worth of equipment stolen from their van while on tour in Colorado. Their fans tripled that amount in just a few hours via an online fundraiser.

In their social media post on Monday, band members thanked their supporters and promised to stay in touch.

“The songs and music will always be there to share and enjoy with one another,” the band wrote. “We are excited to journey into the next chapter of our lives and will continue to keep everyone posted about our future, individual endeavors.”

BDN reporters Emily Burnham and David Marino Jr. contributed to this report.