BAR HARBOR, Maine – The SUV that was driven out on a tidal path and mudflats off Bar Harbor over the weekend is still stuck in the mud.

The 2021 Ford Bronco was driven onto the land bridge to Bar Island and then off to the flats for several hundred feet on Saturday before getting stuck, members of the salvage crew said Monday afternoon as they continued their efforts to recover the vehicle.

Attempts to pull the SUV out from the mudflats were unsuccessful so members of the salvage team floated the underwater SUV with airbags to the more solid land bridge that connects Bar Island to Bar Harbor, said Les Foss, the owner of Island Towing.





A small crowd amassed Monday to watch the recovery. One man set up speakers to pump out tunes creating a party-like atmosphere, but that was eventually shut down by cops who said the loud music violated the town’s ordinance on amplified music.

Foss planned to pull the SUV out across the land bridge with a truck at low tide late Monday afternoon.

The ordeal began Saturday evening. The driver, who wasn’t identified, called Bar Harbor police on Saturday at 5:42 p.m. and said the vehicle was stuck and that they couldn’t get out with the rising tide, said Bar Harbor police Sgt. Doug Brundrett.

The path leading from the Bar Harbor waterfront to the small island is exposed at low tide and is popular with walkers and tourists. But at high tide, it is submerged.

Signs at the land bridge warn hikers who are looking to go out to the island and traverse its short trail to plan their trip carefully. If timed wrong, hikers can get stranded on the island for nine hours while waiting for the tide to go back down.

Vehicles regularly are driven out at low tide onto the path, including local kayak tour company vans that pick up their groups after a day of paddling in the bay.



“It’s a fairly common thing for us [for vehicles to get stuck],” Brundrett said. “It just gets really muddy.”

Someone driving that far out into the mudflats is much more rare, though and recovery efforts usually don’t require this much time and effort, he said.

Foss, who also towed the car that went into the water after doing donuts in Seal Harbor, retold other stories of other vehicles getting stuck and didn’t recommend straying very far from the more solid land bridge.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection was notified of the incident and a representative was monitoring the recovery.

Brundrett said there were no injuries in the incident and there were no plans for any criminal charges or citations.