A 25-year-old man is facing charges after a car ride on Wednesday afternoon took an unfortunate turn.

Saravanan Parthiban was charged with criminal mischief after he took his rental car on Seal Harbor beach to carve ‘donuts’ — circular patterns — in the sand, the Mount Desert Islander reported.

However, the car went a short distance into the water and became stuck with the incoming tide approaching. The car ended up submerged and was pulled out at low tide shortly after midnight on Thursday, the newspaper reported.

Les Foss, owner of Island Towing, told the Mount Desert Islander that the 2021 Dodge Charger was a total loss.

Three other passengers were also in the car with Parthiban and are grad students at various U.S. schools.