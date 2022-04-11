Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to high 50s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 236 more coronavirus cases were reported Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,222. Check out our tracker for more information.
Even as the highly contagious omicron subvariant BA.2 is increasingly dominating the U.S., an even more potentially contagious subvariant has attracted the attention of scientists.
Maine hospitals are swamped with patients who avoided them during pandemic peak
Now that patients are seeking delayed care, clinicians are finding they’re sicker than they would have been if they had received care earlier.
Bangor-area superintendents leave after COVID decisions polarize communities
The wave of resignations during the pandemic is the highest some educators have seen in the past 50 years.
Floor and roof upgrades stretch contractors in Maine housing boom
One Bangor contractor is already booking jobs into late September.
A historic Maine island once touted as a pandemic-free retreat for the wealthy has been sold
The buyer intends to rent House Island out for weddings, clambakes, corporate retreats and other events.
Aroostook County is becoming a cryptocurrency hotspot
Mainers can access cryptocurrency through at least 11 ATMs in Aroostook County.
Houlton could attract tens of thousands as 2024 solar eclipse site
Houlton will be the last spot in the continental United States to witness the event.
Reeling Maine nursing homes worry wage hikes won’t make it into spending bill
Maine has not set aside enough money to meet an obligation to boost pay for workers at struggling nursing homes.
These newly opened businesses are bringing distinctive new flavors to Bangor
If you want to try ube cake, a sweet treat made out of purple yam, Baked by Joy is just one of the new businesses bringing goodies to Bangor.
BIW head’s abrupt departure latest disruption for Maine’s 4th largest private employer
Dirk Lesko’s departure comes after a nine-week strike of Local S6 in 2020, significant production delays and efforts to expand the workforce.
Watch these divers search a Maine harbor for ghost gear
Some estimate there are as many as 30,000 traps lost every year in local waters.
Brewer softball coach wants to rebound from his 1st losing season in 16 years
During his tenure, Skip Estes has guided Brewer to a 177-69 regular season record for a winning percentage of .720, including a Class A state championship in 2008.
In other Maine news …
Family displaced by Dixmont fire
Maine defense lawyer charged with criminal OUI by grand jury
Former head football coach sues Bates College claiming racial discrimination and negligence
1st Black man nominated to Maine’s high court gets unanimous committee support
Man killed in Albany Township rollover identified
State trooper cleared in 2019 shooting of Thorndike man
11 left without home after Auburn apartment fire
Angus King wants to prevent Vladimir Putin from dodging sanctions via crypto
Charges pending after more than 60 animals seized from unlicensed Alfred shelter
Demolition of McDonald’s for new border crossing begins
Cooper Flagg tops the 66th BDN All-Maine Schoolboy Basketball Team