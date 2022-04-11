Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to high 50s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 236 more coronavirus cases were reported Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,222. Check out our tracker for more information.

Even as the highly contagious omicron subvariant BA.2 is increasingly dominating the U.S., an even more potentially contagious subvariant has attracted the attention of scientists.





Now that patients are seeking delayed care, clinicians are finding they’re sicker than they would have been if they had received care earlier.

The wave of resignations during the pandemic is the highest some educators have seen in the past 50 years.

One Bangor contractor is already booking jobs into late September.

The buyer intends to rent House Island out for weddings, clambakes, corporate retreats and other events.

Mainers can access cryptocurrency through at least 11 ATMs in Aroostook County.

Houlton will be the last spot in the continental United States to witness the event.

Maine has not set aside enough money to meet an obligation to boost pay for workers at struggling nursing homes.

If you want to try ube cake, a sweet treat made out of purple yam, Baked by Joy is just one of the new businesses bringing goodies to Bangor.

Dirk Lesko’s departure comes after a nine-week strike of Local S6 in 2020, significant production delays and efforts to expand the workforce.

Watch these divers search a Maine harbor for ghost gear

Some estimate there are as many as 30,000 traps lost every year in local waters.

During his tenure, Skip Estes has guided Brewer to a 177-69 regular season record for a winning percentage of .720, including a Class A state championship in 2008.

In other Maine news …

Family displaced by Dixmont fire

Maine defense lawyer charged with criminal OUI by grand jury

Former head football coach sues Bates College claiming racial discrimination and negligence

1st Black man nominated to Maine’s high court gets unanimous committee support

Man killed in Albany Township rollover identified

State trooper cleared in 2019 shooting of Thorndike man

11 left without home after Auburn apartment fire

Angus King wants to prevent Vladimir Putin from dodging sanctions via crypto

Charges pending after more than 60 animals seized from unlicensed Alfred shelter

Demolition of McDonald’s for new border crossing begins

Cooper Flagg tops the 66th BDN All-Maine Schoolboy Basketball Team

Advocates call for strict utility rating system in Maine