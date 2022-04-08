This article will be updated.

Maine’s first Black judge made history a second time Friday when he was endorsed unanimously by the Legislature’s judiciary committee to be on the state’s high court.

Rick E. Lawrence, 66, of Portland first was appointed in 2000 by then-Gov. Angus King to be a District Court judge, a position he has served in since then.





Last month, Gov. Janet Mills nominated Lawrence to replace Maine Supreme Judicial Court Justice Ellen Gorman, who has retired.

Lawrence’s nomination must be approved by the state Senate.

The judge told the committee that he was “honored and chastened by the nomination.”

Lawrence said that he wanted to bring his experience on the District Court to the high court as Gorman had. She was the liaison to the District Court, and he would like to continue her work.

“About 40 percent of the cases appealed to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court are family matters,” he told committee members. “I will strive to be open minded, pragmatic and fair in considering cases before the Law Court.”

Lawrence was described by Jerry Reed, the governor’s counsel, as “humble and unpretentious.”

“Gov. Mills is deeply gratified to bring forward the first person of color to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court,” Reed said.