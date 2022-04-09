WINDHAM, Maine — More than 60 animals were seized from a home in Alfred Thursday, after investigators believed that there were only 16 to 20 animals at the residence.

The shelter at 58 Sanford St. was run out of a home, but had failed state inspections multiple times in the past year and was not licensed, according to officials.

“A lot of situations like yesterday, we don’t know what we’re walking into until we walk into it,” Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Animal Welfare Program Director Liam Hughes said.





“We were not expecting the number of animals that we found,” Hughes said.

The investigation into the Alfred seizure is ongoing with charges pending, according to state officials.

The animals are part of the investigation, so they won’t be up for adoption right now, officials said.