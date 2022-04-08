A Bethel man was killed Thursday afternoon in a rollover crash in Albany Township.

Zachary Downs, 36, and 35-year-old Jordan Bennett of Albany Township were driving on Hunts Corner Road about 1:30 p.m. when the crash happened, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Downs was ejected and died at the scene, while Bennett was treated at the crash site but declined to be taken to the hospital, the newspaper reported.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office did not say who was driving.

Albany Township is south of Bethel.