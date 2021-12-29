Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to high 30s from north to south, with clouds increasing from the Casco Bay to the crown of Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Seventeen more Mainers have died and another 1,433 coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday, according to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 1,492. Check out our tracker for more information.
The University of Maine’s hockey games at Penn State on Friday and Saturday have been canceled due to COVID-19 cases at UMaine.
Health officials and experts are increasingly saying it’s time to upgrade your face masks, especially in light of the omicron surge. Here’s what you need to know about upgrading your mask to better protect you.
What the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in Maine in 2022
While experts are hopeful that vaccines will dampen COVID-19’s spread, unvaccinated people could continue to stress Maine’s response.
2021 is tied for deadliest year for Maine pedestrians
A man who died while crossing a Bangor street earlier this month was the 20th pedestrian to die on Maine roads this year.
Maine’s recreational marijuana market may see only limited growth in the new year
There are concerns that parts of Maine have become oversaturated with marijuana shops, and there’s no evidence the black market has dissipated.
Penobscot County wants input on spending nearly $30M in federal COVID funds
The money may be used to help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and to be in a better position to respond to the next health crisis.
Bruce Poliquin buys a home in Orrington ahead of 2022 congressional run
The Republican said during the fall that he planned to move to the Bangor area, citing its geographic centrality within the sprawling 2nd Congressional District.
Piscataquis ski resort developers have to start from scratch if they want a marina
Developers are banned from developing a 150-200 slip marina on Moosehead Lake unless they pursue a rezoning petition and new permit.
Police still don’t know cause of death for man who went missing in LaGrange 6 months ago
Nicholas Cross, 32, was reported missing after he jumped out of his sister’s car on Howland Road in LaGrange while on the way to Lincoln and ran away.
What Mainers should consider before buying an electric vehicle
Making the leap yourself — even if you believe in its benefits to society — can be intimidating.
Watch this video of a spunky red fox hunting for its lunch
“I came upon an energetic red fox jumping around a newly mown field while hunting for his next meal,” Rose Clowes said. “It looked to me like it might have caught something a few times.”
In other Maine news …
Bangor girls overcome offensive drought to edge Hampden Academy in low-scoring affair
Bangor boys fight off stubborn Hampden in Class AA basketball clash
Bangor hockey team capitalizes on power plays to shutout Hampden Academy
1-year-old Bowdoinham boy gets liver transplant
Newport man will serve 12 years in prison for wife’s 2020 slaying
Ellsworth businessman buys Rocky Knoll Golf Course in Orrington
Mercy Hospital will open new emergency department next week
83-year-old man dies after pickup struck by Amtrak train rolling to Maine
Serious injuries reported at Perry home
UMaine men’s hockey team adds defenseman to depleted corps
UPS driver calls fire department after smelling smoke at Mount Vernon home