Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to high 30s from north to south, with clouds increasing from the Casco Bay to the crown of Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Seventeen more Mainers have died and another 1,433 coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday, according to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 1,492. Check out our tracker for more information.

The University of Maine’s hockey games at Penn State on Friday and Saturday have been canceled due to COVID-19 cases at UMaine.





Health officials and experts are increasingly saying it’s time to upgrade your face masks, especially in light of the omicron surge. Here’s what you need to know about upgrading your mask to better protect you.

While experts are hopeful that vaccines will dampen COVID-19’s spread, unvaccinated people could continue to stress Maine’s response.

A man who died while crossing a Bangor street earlier this month was the 20th pedestrian to die on Maine roads this year.

There are concerns that parts of Maine have become oversaturated with marijuana shops, and there’s no evidence the black market has dissipated.

The money may be used to help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and to be in a better position to respond to the next health crisis.

The Republican said during the fall that he planned to move to the Bangor area, citing its geographic centrality within the sprawling 2nd Congressional District.

Developers are banned from developing a 150-200 slip marina on Moosehead Lake unless they pursue a rezoning petition and new permit.

Nicholas Cross, 32, was reported missing after he jumped out of his sister’s car on Howland Road in LaGrange while on the way to Lincoln and ran away.

Making the leap yourself — even if you believe in its benefits to society — can be intimidating.

“I came upon an energetic red fox jumping around a newly mown field while hunting for his next meal,” Rose Clowes said. “It looked to me like it might have caught something a few times.”

In other Maine news …

Bangor girls overcome offensive drought to edge Hampden Academy in low-scoring affair

Bangor boys fight off stubborn Hampden in Class AA basketball clash

Bangor hockey team capitalizes on power plays to shutout Hampden Academy

1-year-old Bowdoinham boy gets liver transplant

Newport man will serve 12 years in prison for wife’s 2020 slaying

Ellsworth businessman buys Rocky Knoll Golf Course in Orrington

Mercy Hospital will open new emergency department next week

83-year-old man dies after pickup struck by Amtrak train rolling to Maine

Serious injuries reported at Perry home

UMaine men’s hockey team adds defenseman to depleted corps

UPS driver calls fire department after smelling smoke at Mount Vernon home