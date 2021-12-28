A report that a person was seriously injured at a home in Perry on Sunday night is under investigation by the Maine State Police.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Pleasant Point police responded to the home at around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

State police were later called in, and detectives with the Major Crimes Unit North are handling the investigation and are at the scene.





Police have not disclosed the extent of the injuries or the location of the home.

The sheriff’s office declined to comment on the incident and referred questions to state police.