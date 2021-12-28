A UPS driver alerted firefighters to smoke coming from a Mount Vernon home and waited for help to arrive before resuming his deliveries.

Nathan Allen, 40, of Augusta noticed smoke coming from a garage when he was dropping off a package last week.

He called 911 and waited for fire crews to arrive before he continued on with his delivery route, the Kennebec Journal reported. Allen said he later learned that a plastic teacup had fallen onto a cooktop.

Mount Vernon Fire Chief Jason Beckler said delivery drivers have become the eyes and ears for his department.

He said one of them recently reported a downed power line.

“They are quite helpful,” he said.