Help is on the way for a 1-year-old Bowdoinham boy in need of a liver transplant.

Caleb Orthman has been hospitalized since birth.

After a story about him aired on CBS 13, more than 200 people applied to be a donor.





On Sunday morning, the family got a call from the doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital saying they found a donor for a full liver transplant.

Orthman was in surgery for six to eight hours starting at 3 a.m. Monday.

“I know a lot of people actually were up at that time sending energy and prayers and everything, so I think just all of this has been working, so it’s really awesome,” his mother, Tamara Orthman, said. “I was excited. I was emotional. The doctor on the phone said, ‘That’s pretty normal,’ I was like, ‘I don’t know what to say right now.’ Just excited, very excited.”

Depending on how the surgery and his recovery goes, his mother hopes to finally bring him home in the new year.