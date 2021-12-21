Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to mid 30s, with scattered snow showers around the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The latest data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 cases will be released by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73 percent of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday.
Maine threats show schools must better prioritize student well-being, expert says
While the threats were empty, they still caused wide disruptions and reflected the ease of transmitting ones that can quickly create wide concern.
Bangor’s low-income dental clinic has begun to hire after firing half its staff
Details of the restructuring at Penobscot Community Health Care’s dental clinic are still scant, including how many more the clinic will hire or whether it will shed services permanently.
Land trust acquires 1,700 acres next to Acadia National Park
A large tract of land that once was part of a proposed “eco-resort” next to the Schoodic section of Acadia National Park has been donated to Maine Coast Heritage Trust.
Maine’s sparrows are being wiped out by mercury and climate change
The saltmarsh sparrow, a native Maine species, is slated to be considered for Endangered Species protection in 2024 and predicted to be extinct by 2060.
Mainers have last chance to spot the ‘Christmas comet’ in the sky this week
While it’s no Star of Bethlehem beaming down over a stable, it’s still worth finding in the night sky.
Penobscot Nation asks US Supreme Court to decide if it owns river water
The tribe is appealing a 3-2 decision issued in July by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that found the 1980 Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act gave ownership of the land but not the river to the Penobscots. That ruling upheld a decision by a federal judge in Maine.
New housing development given the green light in Belfast
The Congress Street project will feature 12 market rate apartments, along with 36 affordable ones, and could help ease Belfast’s ongoing housing availability crisis.
Republican leaves 2nd District primary but still says he could have beaten Bruce Poliquin
State Rep. Mike Perkins, R-Oakland, cited continued health issues as the result of a COVID-19 infection as the reason for stepping away from vying for the congressional seat.
In other Maine news …
Pedestrian hit Friday in Bangor dies
Auburn home explosion result of using butane to extract THC from marijuana, officials say
Man hospitalized after Bangor fire
Cumberland Fair Grounds turn up the holiday cheer with drive-up light display
New England shrimp industry could reopen for recreation only
Hearings set for new electronic lobster boat tracking rules
Surviving the short, dark days of a Maine winter
Maine State Prison Showroom featured on CBS ‘Sunday Morning’
Bagged salad sold at Hannaford recalled due to listeria concerns