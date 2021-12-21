Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to mid 30s, with scattered snow showers around the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The latest data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 cases will be released by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73 percent of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday.





While the threats were empty, they still caused wide disruptions and reflected the ease of transmitting ones that can quickly create wide concern.

Details of the restructuring at Penobscot Community Health Care’s dental clinic are still scant, including how many more the clinic will hire or whether it will shed services permanently.

A large tract of land that once was part of a proposed “eco-resort” next to the Schoodic section of Acadia National Park has been donated to Maine Coast Heritage Trust.

The saltmarsh sparrow, a native Maine species, is slated to be considered for Endangered Species protection in 2024 and predicted to be extinct by 2060.

While it’s no Star of Bethlehem beaming down over a stable, it’s still worth finding in the night sky.

The tribe is appealing a 3-2 decision issued in July by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that found the 1980 Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act gave ownership of the land but not the river to the Penobscots. That ruling upheld a decision by a federal judge in Maine.

The Congress Street project will feature 12 market rate apartments, along with 36 affordable ones, and could help ease Belfast’s ongoing housing availability crisis.

State Rep. Mike Perkins, R-Oakland, cited continued health issues as the result of a COVID-19 infection as the reason for stepping away from vying for the congressional seat.

In other Maine news …

Pedestrian hit Friday in Bangor dies

Auburn home explosion result of using butane to extract THC from marijuana, officials say

Man hospitalized after Bangor fire

Cumberland Fair Grounds turn up the holiday cheer with drive-up light display

New England shrimp industry could reopen for recreation only

Hearings set for new electronic lobster boat tracking rules

Surviving the short, dark days of a Maine winter

Maine State Prison Showroom featured on CBS ‘Sunday Morning’

Bagged salad sold at Hannaford recalled due to listeria concerns