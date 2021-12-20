A man was hospitalized on Sunday night after a house fire broke out in Bangor.

The fire at a Kenduskeag Avenue house was called in around 8 p.m., WABI reported.

Two people were in the house as it caught fire, officials told WABI. However, the house did not have smoke detectors, and the occupants told officials that they could smell smoke for about 20 minutes before the fire was reported.





The man, who was not seriously injured, was taken to a local hospital. The other occupant of the house was not reported to have been injured, according to WABI.

The Maine fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.