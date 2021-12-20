A Bangor man who was struck by a car while he was crossing the street Friday night has died, according to Bangor police.

The man, 74-year-old Gary Rich, was hit while walking on Broadway near the corner of Oak and York streets late Friday afternoon and taken to the hospital for serious injuries, according to Bangor police sergeant Wade Betters.

Rich was struck by Cameron Pelletier, 27, of Addison who was driving a pickup truck, he said.





Broadway was blocked off between State and York streets as around a half dozen police officers investigated on Friday evening.

Bangor police are continuing to investigate the incident, Betters said.