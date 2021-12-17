This story will be updated.

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital on Friday evening following a car crash in Bangor.

At around 5:20 p.m., Bangor police arrived at Oak Street near York Street after a pedestrian was struck, according to Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department.

Broadway was blocked off between State and York streets as around a half dozen police officers investigated on Friday evening.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine outdoors.