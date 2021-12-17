This story will be updated.

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital on Friday evening following a car crash in Bangor.

At around 5:20 p.m., Bangor police arrived at Oak Street near York Street after a pedestrian was struck, according to Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department.

Broadway was blocked off between State and York streets as around a half dozen police officers investigated on Friday evening.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.