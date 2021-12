If you bought bagged salad, check your fridge. Hannaford is announcing a recall because the products could be contaminated with listeria.

Hannaford says the supplier, Fresh Express, is pulling a variety of its packaged salads. They may have been purchased between Dec. 2-19.

— Fresh Express Baby Salad Spinach (5 oz) -UPC #7127927100, Item #232070

— Fresh Express Flat Spinach (8 oz) – UPC #7127913204, Item #402900

— Fresh Express Chopped Asian Salad Kit (11.7 oz) -UPC #7127930202, Item #369920

— Fresh Express Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Kit (11.35 oz) – UPC #7127930604, Item #137730

— Fresh Express Chopped Pomegranate Salad Kit (10.30 oz) – UPC #7127930910, Item #686560

— Fresh Express Chopped Poppyseed Salad Kit (13 oz) – UPC #7127930911, Item #686610

— Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Kit (10.70 oz) -UPC #7127930906, Item #137510

— Fresh Express Chopped Kale Salad Kit (11.8 oz) – UPC #7127930605, Item #885230

— Fresh Express Thai ‘N’ Cashews Chopped Salad (11.7 oz) – UPC #7127930924, Item #700770

— Fresh Express Twisted Avocado Caesar Chopped Salad (9.7 oz) – UPC #7127930921, Item #701130

— Fresh Express Twisted Greek Caesar Chopped Salad (9.03 oz) – UPC #7127930922, Item #700750

— Fresh Express Twisted Asian Caesar Chopped Salad (9.6 oz) – UPC #7127930923, Item #700480

— Fresh Express Veggie Medleys Farmer’s Garden (9 oz) – UPC #7127928102, Item #036980

— Fresh Express Shredded Lettuce (8 oz) – UPC #7127915101, Item #231840

— Fresh Express Garden Salad (12 oz) – UPC #7127910302, Item #299610

— Fresh Express Sweet & Crunchy Tender Leaf Blends (5 oz) – UPC #7127927118, Item #037110

— Fresh Express Sweet Butter Lettuce (6 oz) – UPC #7127922103, Item #245350

— Fresh Express Bacon & Blue Cheese Chopped Salad Kit (10.7 oz) – UPC #7127930606, Item #885290

— Fresh Express Southwest Salad Kit (11.5 oz) – UPC #7127930602, Item #370080

— Fresh Express Chopped Kit Caesar Salad (10.4 oz) – UPC #7127930919, Item #838740

These items should not be consumed, and the product or its packaging may be returned to your local Hannaford for a full refund.

Listeria infection is a foodborne bacterial illness that can be serious for pregnant women, people older than 65 and people with weakened immune systems.

For more information or to answer any questions you may have, please contact your local Hannaford or Consumer Relations at 1-800-213-9040.