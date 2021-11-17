Today is Wednesday. Snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected across the state tonight. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Thirteen more Mainers have died and another 945 coronavirus cases were reported across the state since Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 1,243. Check out our tracker for the latest data.

Lawmakers get second chance to increase oversight of Maine National Guard

If there are to be any hopes of reviving the now-closed Island Nursing Home, residents from around the region say the community needs to solve the housing crunch in Deer Isle and its neighboring towns.

Some say Golden’s hesitation on the bill ignores the greater effects it could have on policy priorities he has otherwise supported.

The majority of Versant Power customers who buy their home electricity through the state’s standard offer will see an 89 percent increase in their rates next year, the Maine Public Utilities Commission said Tuesday after picking bids in a competitive process.

This is the first time Ellsworth has given hazard pay related to the pandemic to any of its workers.

More than 1,000 children in the Lincoln area will go home from school with free smoke detectors following a fundraiser organized by the town’s fire department.

Snow buntings have several peculiar — and endearing — characteristics.

In other Maine news …

Car crashes into horse-drawn buggy in Stacyville

Judge throws out drug evidence from traffic stop by Maine trooper accused of racial profiling

Police shut down I-95 after tractor trailer jackknifes on icy highway

Maine man arrested for alleged drunk driving after crashing into 3 cars