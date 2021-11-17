Today is Wednesday. Snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected across the state tonight. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Thirteen more Mainers have died and another 945 coronavirus cases were reported across the state since Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 1,243. Check out our tracker for the latest data.
What Maine can do to fix how the Army National Guard handles sexual assaults
Lawmakers get second chance to increase oversight of Maine National Guard
Reopening a Deer Isle nursing home hinges on more affordable housing for staff
If there are to be any hopes of reviving the now-closed Island Nursing Home, residents from around the region say the community needs to solve the housing crunch in Deer Isle and its neighboring towns.
Jared Golden’s hesitation on Biden’s social spending bill rankles progressives who supported him
Some say Golden’s hesitation on the bill ignores the greater effects it could have on policy priorities he has otherwise supported.
Versant Power customers will see 89 percent spike in power supply rate
The majority of Versant Power customers who buy their home electricity through the state’s standard offer will see an 89 percent increase in their rates next year, the Maine Public Utilities Commission said Tuesday after picking bids in a competitive process.
Ellsworth to give $28,000 to city first responders for pandemic hazard pay
This is the first time Ellsworth has given hazard pay related to the pandemic to any of its workers.
After child’s death in Lincoln fire, more than 1,000 kids will get free smoke detectors
More than 1,000 children in the Lincoln area will go home from school with free smoke detectors following a fundraiser organized by the town’s fire department.
Snow buntings are the cutest birds you’ll find in Maine this winter
Snow buntings have several peculiar — and endearing — characteristics.
In other Maine news …
Car crashes into horse-drawn buggy in Stacyville
Judge throws out drug evidence from traffic stop by Maine trooper accused of racial profiling
Police shut down I-95 after tractor trailer jackknifes on icy highway
Maine man arrested for alleged drunk driving after crashing into 3 cars