A man from Jay was arrested on Tuesday morning after he allegedly crashed into three separate cars while driving under the influence.

Jeffrey Smart, 48, struck three vehicles on Route 202 in Manchester with his 2004 Ford Focus and left the scene at around 7:30 a.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

No one was injured, officials said.

One of the drivers Smart hit followed him onto I-95 in Augusta and informed state police that the vehicle was moving erratically, Moss said.

State troopers pulled Smart over on I-95, and he was charged with operating under the influence, driving without a license, failure to stop for law enforcement, three counts of leaving the scene of a property damaged accident and three counts of failure to give notice of the accident by the quickest means.