Four people were ejected from a horse-drawn buggy after a driver rear-ended the cart on Station Road Tuesday night.

Nancy Perkins, 77, of Patten was northbound on Station Road when she struck the rear of a cart driven by Lydia Miller, 31, of Stacyville. Miller and her three daughters were ejected from the buggy on impact while Perkins’ vehicle continued on to strike a mailbox before coming to a stop, police said.

Perkins was not injured in the crash while two of Miller’s children were taken to a doctor in Patten.

The horse was also not injured.