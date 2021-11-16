ISLAND FALLS, Maine — Icy roads were to blame when a tractor-trailer truck jackknifed early Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Island Falls, police said.

The northbound lanes of I-95 were closed for approximately 90 minutes before the truck could be removed.

Rayon Pyne of Brooklyn, New York, was driving the 1998 International tractor hauling a box trailer northbound on I-95 shortly before 6 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle on the slick road.

The tractor-trailer struck a guardrail and came to rest blocking both travel lanes at mile marker 276.

Pyne, 27, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash, police said.

The tractor trailer had to be towed from the crash site.

The box trailer is owned by R Pyne Trucking Corp. of Horsehead, New York.