Thirteen more Mainers have died while health officials on Tuesday reported another 945 coronavirus cases across the state.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 112,090, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 111,145 on Saturday.

Of those, 80,075 have been confirmed positive, while 32,015 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The 13 new deaths bring the statewide death toll to 1,243.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 6,969. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 6,886 on Saturday.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 7.06 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 837.49.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 490.7, up from 489.9 on Saturday, down from 514 a week ago and up from 401.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,972 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 22.21 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (11,913), Aroostook (4,445), Cumberland (23,171), Franklin (2,718), Hancock (3,254), Kennebec (10,905), Knox (2,253), Lincoln (1,981), Oxford (5,870), Penobscot (13,085), Piscataquis (1,417), Sagadahoc (2,236), Somerset (5,036), Waldo (2,683), Washington (2,166) and York (18,947) counties. Information about where an additional 10 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Tuesday, 951,671 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 74.3 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 47,222,900 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 764,427 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.