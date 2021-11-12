Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to high 50s from north to south, with cloudy skies and late-day rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Three more Mainers have died and another 754 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 1,220. Check out our tracker for more information.

Maine has one of the highest rates of military service in the country, with veterans making up 9.6 percent of the state’s population, according to census data.





Read more Veterans Day stories:

— There’s a memorial to the forgotten story behind Old Town’s football field

— Mainers sewed combat boots, made military equipment and kept watch for U-boats during WWII

— Real-life Maine ‘Rosie the Riveter,’ 96, looks back on her World War II effort

— This companion named Little Sis helps combat a Hampden veteran’s PTSD

Christine Alberi, child welfare ombudsman, said of the 84 cases reviewed between July 1, 2020 and June 30 of this year, 42 of them had substantial issues.

The Rockport array is Maine’s first commercial-scale dual-use solar project.

Husson University students have used mid-20th century tattoo designs as inspiration for an art installation now on display in Husson’s Robert E. White Gallery.

Most of Maine’s methane comes from matter decomposing in landfills and releasing natural gas, as well as from agriculture.

Dom Dockery spent four years patrolling the blue line for Merrimack College before becoming a Black Bear.

Keith Mahaney, who died of a brief illness at age 88 on Nov. 1, was a great storyteller, talented athlete and humorous man that many people will miss.

In other Maine news …

Maine state parks saw record number of campers in 2021

Hermon’s roller-coaster season leads to Class C North football final

Safety board uses video, high-res photos in probe of Emmy Rose

Purple Heart reunited with Down East soldier’s family

Man dies at Charleston prison

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard tends the nation’s submarines. That won’t protect it from rising tides.

Opioid treatment program pioneered in Bangor will reach 27 centers in Maine

Maine man who left hospital against medical advice missing