A former Limerick man who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for hitting a pedestrian on the Fourth of July in 2016 has died.

William George, 46 Credit: Courtesy of the Maine Department of Corrections

William George, 46, died at around 6:48 a.m. on Wednesday at Mountain View Correctional Facility, according to Anna Black, the Maine Department of Corrections’ director of government affairs.

George was sentenced to 15 years, with all but seven years suspended, for fatally hitting 47-year-old John Mullin of Massachusetts.

The cause of George’s death was not released.