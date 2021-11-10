WALDOBORO — A Waldoboro man has gone missing after leaving the Miles Memorial Hospital Campus on Monday.

Douglas Barter, 54, was last seen leaving the hospital in Damariscotta against medical advice at around 4:30 p.m., according to the Waldoboro Police Department.

Barter is 5-foot-7 and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a navy-blue sweatshirt with a marijuana leaf on the back, according to police.

Anyone with information on Barter can call the Waldoboro Police Department at 207-832-4500.