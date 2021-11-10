The family of a late-soldier in Maine has been reunited with his Purple Heart after it was found in an abandoned safe deposit box.

The state treasurer’s office said it recently tracked down the family of Pvt. Benjamin E. Carter, who was from the Machias area.

Carter was awarded that Purple Heart in 1967 for wounds received in action in the Republic of Vietnam.





Carter’s award and other items came to the treasurer’s office through an abandoned safe deposit box at a local bank in 2014.

His sister and only living relative, Candace, is now working with the treasurer’s office to retrieve the meritorious items belonging to her brother.