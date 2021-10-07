Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Twenty-nine more Mainers died and 836 coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,065. Check out our tracker for more information.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is expanding the availability of polymerase chain reaction or PCR testing, the most commonly available type of COVID-19 test accepted for cross-border travel, at additional Walgreens locations across the state.





About three-quarters of Maine’s eligible population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but four counties remain below two-thirds. Franklin, Oxford, Piscataquis and Somerset counties remain below that threshold.

Maine’s Cumberland County is among the U.S. counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates, a factor that likely helped its case numbers stay lower than the rest of the state during a delta variant surge in the last month.

The reversal comes after press advocates said the exclusion could be challenged under the First Amendment.

Max Linn wanted use the cryptocurrency to buy drugs from Indonesia that are falsely touted as COVID-19 cures, according to court documents.

Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders and city councilors Mike Hurley and Brenda Bonneville will face no opponents at the ballot box.

Wyman & Simpson initially faced $43,690 in potential fines, but the company contested the penalties.

With people eating more potatoes, The County’s farmers planted an additional 8,000 acres this year.

The abdominal pain forced Gladys Ganiel to stop once and prompted her to collapse briefly after crossing the finish line.

Internationally renowned cryptozoologist Loren Coleman’s shop will feature books, gifts and rotating selection of artifacts.

Both men work full-time as firefighters at the Bangor International Airport and volunteer with the Hermon Fire Department.

In other Maine news …

60-year-old hiker was last seen a month ago in Baxter State Park

Portland man rescued after he fell and became trapped between 2 rocks on Katahdin

Bucksport company recalls 5,000 pounds of lobster meat

Brunswick football coach fired, rest of season canceled due to hazing incident

Bangor airport to continue serving military aircraft under new federal contract

One of Maine’s most destructive pests is making a comeback

More Mainers are calling poison control because their kids ate marijuana gummies