Bangor International Airport has won a $64 million contract from the federal government to provide fuel to aircraft from the military and a host of civilian federal agencies.

The contract essentially allows the airport to continue serving military aircraft, which represent a major source of traffic.

The Defense Logistics Agency, a subagency within the Department of Defense that handles and acquires supplies, weapons, fuel and other logistics for military branches, announced the award on Friday.





The award grants the Bangor airport a four-year contract to provide fuel to the U.S. Air Force, the Marines Corps, the Army, the Navy and other civilian agencies. The contract concludes on March 31, 2025.

“This was a competitive acquisition with 116 responses received,” the Defense Logistics Agency said.

The contract allows Bangor International Airport to continue its longstanding relationship with the military, providing fuel at a fixed per-gallon rate, said Aimee Thibodeau, Bangor International Airport’s marketing and business development manager.

The defense agency awarded Bangor International Airport $38 million military refueling contracts in 2013 and 2017.