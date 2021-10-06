BRUNSWICK — Brunswick High School has canceled the rest of its football season and fired its head coach following an investigation into a hazing incident.

In a letter to parents, staff and students Wednesday, Brunswick Superintendent Phillip Potenziano said that head coach Daniel Cooper was no longer affiliated with the athletic department.

The letter also says that due to his removal and the removal of players involved in the hazing incident, Brunswick would have to cancel the rest of the season.

Potenziano said he was concerned that the school would not be able to safely field a full football team.

For students who still want to participate in football, the school is determining if they can hold practices or intrasquad scrimmages.

Potenziano says Brunswick High School has partnered with Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine to offer support services to all students.