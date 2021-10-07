The search continues for a 60-year-old man missing within a remote area of Baxter State Park.

Paul Colucci was last seen about 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 on Russell Pond Trail, according to Baxter State Park.

More than 35 people, including park rangers, game wardens, forest rangers and volunteers, spent Sunday searching for Colucci, but they found no clues about his whereabouts, Eben Sypitkowski, the park’s director, told the Bangor Daily News in a Wednesday night email.

Colucci is 5-foot-10 and weighs between 150 and 160 pounds. He was described as white, with blue eyes and gray hair.

Russell Pond Trail runs north from Roaring Brook Campground on the east side of Katahdin to Russell Pond Campground. That stretch of backcountry is one of the most remote sections of the park and not accessible by road.

Sypitkowski said Wednesday night that the search for Colucci’s whereabouts is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available Thursday morning.