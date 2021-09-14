A 60-year-old man has been missing nearly a week within one of the most remote areas of Baxter State Park.

Paul Colucci was last seen about 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 on Russell Pond Trail, according to Baxter State Park.

Colucci is 5-foot-10 and weighs between 150 and 160 pounds. He was described as white, with blue eyes and gray hair.





Russell Pond Trail runs north from Roaring Brook Campground on the east side of Katahdin to Russell Pond Campground. That stretch of backcountry is one of the most remote sections of the park and not accessible by road.

No additional information was immediately available Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about Colucci’s whereabouts can contact the Maine State Police at 207-532-5400.