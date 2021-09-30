Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to low 60s from north to south, with rain and a chance for scattered showers throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The state saw the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday, when 867 more cases of the coronavirus were reported, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 1,022.

As the delta variant continues to spread through the state, the number of young kids who have tested positive over the last month is higher than any month before. More than 75 percent of adult Mainers are vaccinated against COVID-19, and 65 percent of the total eligible population — including 12- to 19-year-olds — are fully vaccinated against the virus.





As the Food and Drug Administration considers issuing a lower-dose version of the Moderna vaccine to boost immunity, take our quiz to see if you would be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot.

Her patients are unvaccinated, younger than ever and on ventilators. Too many of them are dying.

If improper mask-wearing continues after two strikes, the student will be dismissed from school.

With the recent rise of COVID-19 cases across Maine, most hospitals have stopped giving out travel-related PCR tests altogether.

“It’s a rather insidious and somewhat ghoulish byproduct of the fact that we are really vaccinated,” Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said.

His fiancee described him as the “kindest man I had ever known.”

The convention will feature Sherilyn Fenn of “Twin Peaks” fame; Bill Moseley, who has been in several Rob Zombie movies; and “Jay and Silent Bob” and “Clerks” star Jason Mewes.

On Wednesday, the last-ever, all-women “Powder Puff” ox pulling competition took place at the Cumberland Fair. That’s not to say the ox pull is over though.

The only changes to the state’s congressional maps will take place in Kennebec County, where about 54,000 Mainers will switch districts. Augusta will move from the 1st to the 2nd District.

UMaine will open its season at the University of Nebraska Omaha on Oct 8-9.

In other Maine news …

State trooper was justified in killing suspect during 2019 Auburn hostage standoff

Maine AG’s office: Nordic can’t lay pipes until the court gives approval

Rockland man must repay Coast Guard nearly $20,000 for fake distress call

Killer in Bangor nightclub stabbing sentenced to 32 years for murder

Woman accused of helping Bangor slaying suspect escape released on condition that she testify at his trial

Trenton woman pleads guilty to her role in eastern Maine drug trafficking ring

Juvenile shot in leg after hours in South Portland High School parking lot