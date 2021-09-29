After a school-wide COVID-19 scare that forced more than 100 students to quarantine and a temporary pivot to remote learning, administrators at Old Town High School have enacted a “three strikes” policy to enforce mask-wearing.

Two weeks ago, 16 students tested positive for COVID-19 and 150 students at the school were forced to quarantine as close contacts.

The cases caused the school to shift to remote learning for two days while school officials evaluated how the situation unfolded and if any policies or procedures needed to change.





Under the new policy, students who aren’t properly wearing face coverings will first be reminded to properly wear them. The second strike would be a call home. If improper mask-wearing continues after that, the student will be dismissed from school, according to the policy.

“We are in this together and the best way to move in a direction that does not require masks or whole-school shut down is to practice responsible mask-wearing,” school administrators said in a Tuesday update to parents.