It wasn’t until Tuesday morning that Jessica Goodwin learned that her loving fiance, father of their three children and the person she described as the “kindest man I had ever known” was gone.

Goodwin hadn’t heard from him that morning, so she checked Google Maps to see where Peter Oliver’s last location was: it was Hudson Road in Glenburn. Then she saw a post from a Penobscot County police scanner page mentioning a car crash at that location. She soon contacted the Maine State Police.

“They asked for my address instead of my number,” Goodwin said. “That’s when I knew that something was bad.”

A Hudson Road home in Glenburn, where police said a car crashed Monday night. Credit: David Marino Jr. / BDN

Oliver, 45, was southbound on Hudson Road in Glenburn at around 11:05 p.m. on Monday when police say his 1996 Toyota Camry veered into the opposite lane. He drove into a ditch before striking a utility pole and then a house at 588 Hudson Road.

He crashed into a room where an older woman was sleeping, and the impact of the crash propelled her bed across the room, according to police.

Oliver was driving to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for a medical emergency at the time he crashed, Goodwin said. The couple had recently moved to a home in Bradford from the Machias area.

Goodwin was still coming to grips with her fiance’s death on Wednesday as she began to make funeral arrangements for a wholly unexpected loss. They had been loving partners for eight years.

Megan Morin, who organized a GoFundMe page for Oliver’s family as it pays for funeral expenses, described Oliver as someone who would go out of his way to help others.

Peter H. Oliver, 45, appears in a photo collage of him with family members. Oliver died late Monday after crashing into a home and utility pole in Glenburn. Credit: Courtesy of Jessica Goodwin

“He would give you the shirt off his back,” Goodwin said.

Oliver was the father of six children and worked as a boat captain, Goodwin said. He had worked his way up at his job from being a “grunt” to running his own boat within a year, Goodwin said.

“He was the breadwinner,” Goodwin said. “He was everything.”

A doting father, Oliver would find ways to get out of work whenever his children needed him. He would drive back, give them a kiss and then head back to work, Goodwin said. She doesn’t know what she is going to do without him.

“He loved them,” she said. “He adored them.”