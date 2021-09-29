More than 75 percent of Mainers age 20 and older are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus, the state’s public health agency reported on Wednesday.

Maine has one of the highest rates of vaccination for COVID-19 in the country. About 65 percent of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated. The nationwide rate is closer to 55 percent.

Despite the high rate of vaccination in the state, Maine is dealing with an early fall surge of new cases of the virus. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 443.71 new cases per day on Sept. 13 to 522.14 new cases per day on Monday.

The number of deaths from coronavirus has fallen over the past two weeks, however. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Maine did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 4.14 deaths per day on Sept. 13 to 2.86 deaths per day on Sept. 27.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention also reported Wednesday there have been 1,022 deaths from coronavirus in the state since the pandemic started. There have been more than 89,000 reported cases of the virus, the agency said.