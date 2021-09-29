A Rockland man will not serve any jail time for making a fake distress call last year but he must repay the Coast Guard nearly $20,000 for the resources the agency spent on the search the call spurred.

Nathan Libby, 32, pleaded guilty to making the fake distress call earlier this year. Libby was sentenced Wednesday afternoon during a virtual hearing in federal court. Federal Judge Nancy Torresen ordered Libby to pay $17,500 in restitution to the U.S. Coast Guard and placed him on supervised release for three years.

Torresen noted that the amount of restitution Libby must pay is a “small fraction” of what was spent on the search. She didn’t specify what the total cost was.





Around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2020, the Coast Guard received a distress call claiming a boat was taking on water and the crew was preparing to jump ship. But, after several hours of searching, the Coast Guard called off the search, stating they suspected the call to be a hoax after finding no indication of anyone being missing or in distress in the area.

In a recording of the call released at the time of the search, a man was heard calling for help, but did not identify himself or the name of the vessel. Stating the name of the vessel is a common practice among fishermen when issuing a mayday.

“Mayday. Mayday. We lost our rudder. And we’re taking on water fast. We don’t have enough pumps to keep up with it,” the unidentified man said in the recording.

The caller indicated that he was trying to get the vessel to Atwood’s Lobster Co. in Spruce Head.

After searching the area around Atwood’s Lobster Co., a Maine Marine Patrol officer went to the neighboring Spruce Head Fishermans Co-op and made contact with Libby, who worked at the co-op, according to court documents.

While at the co-op, the officer spoke to another co-op employee and played the recording of the call. The employee said the man on the call sounded like Libby. The officer also discovered the co-op had a VHF radio dialed into the same channel on which the distress call was made.

During a follow-up conversation with Libby, the officer taped his voice, which was compared with the distress call by a research professor at the Language Technologies Institute School of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. The professor confirmed Libby’s voice was the same as the one on the recording, according to court documents.