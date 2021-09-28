Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to mid-60s. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest COVID-19 cases by 9:30 a.m. today. Check out our COVID-19 tracker for more information.

Ben’s Trading Post was the only store in the Presque Isle area to sell outdoor recreational clothing, footwear, hunting rifles and ammunition in the same location. It closed over the weekend, citing struggles related to the pandemic and the growth of online shopping.





As COVID-19 testing demand surges across Penobscot County amid the rapid spread of the delta variant, residents are finding it harder to book appointments for virus tests and seeing longer wait times for results, especially if they are not symptomatic.

Tens of thousands of Mainers who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may be eligible for a booster in the coming weeks or months.

Kenneth Zernicke is one of just three victims of unsolved homicides in Maine in the last decade and one of two in Aroostook County since the turn of the century.

The opening will mark a homecoming for Kosta’s, and another development for downtown Old Town as it continues to recover from a devastating fire two years ago.

Luke Gross, 44, was wearing a high-visibility vest and was bending over in the northbound travel lane when he was hit by the truck on Route 3 in Trenton at 5:13 a.m. on Thursday, about an hour before sunrise.

Earlier this month, Susan Watson’s entire flock of sheep were stolen directly from her barn.

Maine Department of Environmental Protection investigated the incident and found that the pens where the fish died were not overcrowded.

The final maps reflect increased political power for southern Maine, where more districts are now concentrated, while districts in the northern part of the state grew in geographic size due to population decreases.

It is the latest front in a longstanding battle over the regulations, which have been in the works for several years.

It was a reminder of the divide between mere contender’s status and the very top of the standings.

In other news …

Maine turkey hunter wounds woman

Auburn police fatally shoot Bucksport man in armed confrontation at hotel

Connecticut man killed in Franklin County ATV crash

190 Mainers’ data exposed in hack of web company that serves far-right clients

Maine hotels and restaurants see strong summer tourism but are still making up lost revenue

Proposal seeks to crack down on child welfare endangerment

2 Brunswick football coaches placed on paid leave amid allegations of hazing and bullying

UMaine men’s hockey team picked 10th among 11 teams in Hockey East coaches poll