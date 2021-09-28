Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to mid-60s. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest COVID-19 cases by 9:30 a.m. today. Check out our COVID-19 tracker for more information.
Ben’s Trading Post was the only store in the Presque Isle area to sell outdoor recreational clothing, footwear, hunting rifles and ammunition in the same location. It closed over the weekend, citing struggles related to the pandemic and the growth of online shopping.
As COVID-19 testing demand surges across Penobscot County amid the rapid spread of the delta variant, residents are finding it harder to book appointments for virus tests and seeing longer wait times for results, especially if they are not symptomatic.
What to know about getting a COVID-19 booster shot in Maine
Tens of thousands of Mainers who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may be eligible for a booster in the coming weeks or months.
6 years later, an Aroostook County man still wants to know who killed his brother
Kenneth Zernicke is one of just three victims of unsolved homicides in Maine in the last decade and one of two in Aroostook County since the turn of the century.
Brewer restaurant will return to its roots with 2nd location in downtown Old Town
The opening will mark a homecoming for Kosta’s, and another development for downtown Old Town as it continues to recover from a devastating fire two years ago.
Hancock deputy was bent down and facing away from oncoming truck when killed
Luke Gross, 44, was wearing a high-visibility vest and was bending over in the northbound travel lane when he was hit by the truck on Route 3 in Trenton at 5:13 a.m. on Thursday, about an hour before sunrise.
22 sheep were stolen from a Maine farm. An internet sleuth used social media to find them.
Earlier this month, Susan Watson’s entire flock of sheep were stolen directly from her barn.
No violations at salmon farm where more than 100,000 fish died, state says
Maine Department of Environmental Protection investigated the incident and found that the pens where the fish died were not overcrowded.
Maine redistricting commission reaches deal on Senate maps, avoiding court fight
The final maps reflect increased political power for southern Maine, where more districts are now concentrated, while districts in the northern part of the state grew in geographic size due to population decreases.
Maine lobstermen’s group sues feds in effort to stop new right whale rules
It is the latest front in a longstanding battle over the regulations, which have been in the works for several years.
Bangor football’s lopsided defeat highlights difficulties of playing sports during a pandemic
It was a reminder of the divide between mere contender’s status and the very top of the standings.
In other news …
Maine turkey hunter wounds woman
Auburn police fatally shoot Bucksport man in armed confrontation at hotel
Connecticut man killed in Franklin County ATV crash
190 Mainers’ data exposed in hack of web company that serves far-right clients
Maine hotels and restaurants see strong summer tourism but are still making up lost revenue
Proposal seeks to crack down on child welfare endangerment
2 Brunswick football coaches placed on paid leave amid allegations of hazing and bullying
UMaine men’s hockey team picked 10th among 11 teams in Hockey East coaches poll