State officials say Cooke Aquaculture did not violate the conditions of its permit when more than 100,000 fish died at one of the company’s salmon farms last month.

Maine Department of Environmental Protection investigated the incident, which occurred Aug. 16, and found that the dissolved oxygen levels in water outside the pens were above the minimum limits, and that the pens where the fish died were not overcrowded.

DEP also didn’t find any evidence of excessive fouling or waste on the pens’ submerged nets, the agency said Monday.





Though it is not required to report fish death events to DEP, 11 days after the fish died Cooke Aquaculture informed the state agency that nearly 116,000 salmon had died in its pens off Black Island, which lies between Swan’s Island and Mount Desert Island.

“DEP did not identify any permit violations or violations of the Clean Water Act in relation to the reported fish kill,” agency officials said.

Cooke has been cooperative in the DEP investigation, which has since been closed, they said.

A spokesman with the company said last week that such mortalities are unfortunate and happen naturally on occasion in aquaculture farming, and that the fish that died were only roughly 10 percent of all the fish being cultivated at Black Island.