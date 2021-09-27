This story will be updated.

A woman is injured after being shot by a turkey hunter Monday afternoon at the end of Walton’s Way in Leeds.

The hunter called 911 and gave aid to the woman until emergency personnel arrived and took her to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, according to Mark Latti, spokesperson for Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. The woman is in stable condition.

The identities of the woman and the hunter have not been released. The shooting is under investigation.