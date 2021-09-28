A Connecticut man was killed Monday afternoon in an ATV crash in Franklin County.

Sebastian Constantini, 47, of Oxford, Connecticut, was riding a 2019 Suzuki King Quad ATV back to the Saddleback Inn in Rangeley about 4 p.m. along with his brother and a friend following on separate ATVs after a day on the trails, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Constantini and his companions were riding on Potato Hill Road in Madrid where he led them down an incline and across a wooden bridge when he lost control of the Suzuki as he came off the bridge and back onto the trail, Latti said Monday night.

Constantini, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was thrown from his ATV and suffered head and neck injuries in the fall.

He died at the scene, Latti said.

The crash remains under investigation, but Latti said speed appears to be a factor.

Madrid is an unorganized township southeast of Rangeley.