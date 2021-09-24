Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s, with cloudy skies and a chance for showers throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 716 cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide pandemic death toll stands at 1,009.

Following President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, many sectors are trying to determine how to implement the requirement. The Bangor school district is still debating the logistics of the provision, as each violation can carry a fine of up to $14,000.





As of Thursday, 72 Maine schools have been identified as sites of outbreaks, and the Brewer Community School announced it would be going remote for a week following positive COVID-19 cases.

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel on Thursday backed the authorization of COVID-19 boosters in people over the age of 65, as well as people whose jobs put them at high risk of contracting the virus.

The record of 59 COVID-19 patients at the Bangor hospital on Saturday eclipsed a previous record of 58 from two days earlier. As of Thursday, EMMC had 47 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Luke Gross was one of the good guys.

Hancock County Sheriff Kane praised deputy Luke Gross, who he described as an outstanding officer who had a passion for helping within his community.

Condolences and prayers went out to Deputy Luke Gross’ family, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the wider community that Gross served.

Now the tribe has turned it into a park, and is working with conservationists to restore fish populations on the river below.

The Stillwater bridge was originally built in 1952 and is in poor condition.

The former governor made claims on a range of issues, including his proposal to eliminate the personal income tax, that benefit from scrutiny.

The joint plan released Thursday, which would leave the heavily Democratic-leaning city of Waterville in the 1st District, represents a clear compromise.

That follows reports of racism in recent years at the high school.

Instead of sitting back and wishing things were different, Robin Pratt and her fellow longtime Common Ground participants have banded together.

In other Maine news

2-year-old dies after he was found unresponsive in Cornville pond

Turnpike worker injured when alleged drunken driver crashes into Falmouth toll booth

Maine’s minimum wage will increase to $12.75 next year

UMPI is using state tourism grant to draw more visitors to famous Solar System Model

Buxton man accused of threatening ‘to kill Jews with my AR-15’ indicted by grand jury

Clifton wind farm expansion on track to be online in September 2022

Robert Tardy, Maine lawmaker who later lobbied for agricultural interests, dies at 77

Camden nearing agreement with the state to resolve sewer overflow problems

Maine home sales in August decline for the second month in a row