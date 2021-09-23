The 2-year-old boy who was found unresponsive this week in a Cornville pond has died.

The child was pulled from a small farm pond near a relative’s house on James Road about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday. Skowhegan Fire Chief Shawn Howard, who was in the area, was first to arrive at the home and performed CPR on the child, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The boy was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan before being airlifted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Moss confirmed in a Thursday morning email that the child died on Wednesday night.

Moss said Wednesday that the case appears to be “a tragic accident for the family and all of those involved.”

No additional information was released.

Cornville is north of Skowhegan.