Brewer Community School will pivot to remote learning for a week starting Friday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The decision to close and move to remote learning came after a number of cases were detected in the past 24 hours that required a large number of close contacts to quarantine, Brewer Superintendent Gregg Palmer said.

It was not immediately clear whether the cases were among students or staff or both, or how many cases had been detected.





The cases did not originate within the school but spread of the virus within school walls was a concern given the number of people potentially exposed, Palmer said.

Co-curricular and extracurricular activities will be canceled from Thursday to Monday, Oct. 4, when in-person classes resume.

The community school’s temporary closure will not affect Brewer High School, Palmer said.

Brewer Community School opened in 2011 and served about 900 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade last school year.