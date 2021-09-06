Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s, with showers possible throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest coronavirus cases and deaths from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

It is a challenge an increasing number of Maine families are facing as three nursing homes announced planned closures within three days last week. Many families have little control over the process of placing relatives in new care settings, spurring anxiety as long-standing staffing problems in the industry have come to a head during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Mainers dominated bookings last year, this year license plates from as far away as Texas and Alaska line campgrounds.

For many Maine farmers, food producers, crafters and more, the three-day fair represents an important income stream that isn’t easily replaceable.

Leaders from about three dozen communities have teamed up so they can make larger, more enduring investments.

A demand letter dated March 10, 2020, the day after Clare Mundell quit, said that she was owed more than $219,000 in back wages, damages, legal fees and interest as of that date.

The administration of Gov. Janet Mills has invested $2.5 million, largely from federal funds, to launch the OPTIONS initiative, which stands for Overdose Prevention Through Intensive Outreach Naloxone and Safety.

A huge part of Northern Pride Lodge’s success, and the knowledgeable guide service and friendly atmosphere it provides, stems from the close relationship between Wayne and Barbara Plummer.

In other Maine news:

Milford Fire Department gets $100,000 to install sprinklers at its station

Bangor event will advise Mainers to prepare for natural disasters

Somerset County teenager led police chase that ended in multi-vehicle crash

Competitive races set for Bangor council and school committee

St. John man rescues childhood home from demolition

Maine National Guardsman arrested in Arizona on sexual assault charges

Things that can ruin a Maine hike and how to deal with them

Milford hasn’t received a rat complaint in 2 weeks, marking the longest stretch in months

Business hub planned for former Scarborough race track sells out

Marine is remembered at Great State of Maine Air Show

