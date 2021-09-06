Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s, with showers possible throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest coronavirus cases and deaths from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
His mother nearly died. Then her rural Maine nursing home said it’s closing.
It is a challenge an increasing number of Maine families are facing as three nursing homes announced planned closures within three days last week. Many families have little control over the process of placing relatives in new care settings, spurring anxiety as long-standing staffing problems in the industry have come to a head during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Soaring COVID-19 cases aren’t dampening banner year for Maine campgrounds
While Mainers dominated bookings last year, this year license plates from as far away as Texas and Alaska line campgrounds.
Common Ground Fair cancellation both disappointment and relief to vendors
For many Maine farmers, food producers, crafters and more, the three-day fair represents an important income stream that isn’t easily replaceable.
Maine towns are banding together to coordinate their spending of millions
Leaders from about three dozen communities have teamed up so they can make larger, more enduring investments.
Bangor psychologist suing Northern Light over unequal pay asks for more than $200,000
A demand letter dated March 10, 2020, the day after Clare Mundell quit, said that she was owed more than $219,000 in back wages, damages, legal fees and interest as of that date.
Maine bolsters substance abuse outreach in effort to stem tide of opioid deaths
The administration of Gov. Janet Mills has invested $2.5 million, largely from federal funds, to launch the OPTIONS initiative, which stands for Overdose Prevention Through Intensive Outreach Naloxone and Safety.
Married for 36 years, hunting lodge co-owners are a Maine outdoors love story
A huge part of Northern Pride Lodge’s success, and the knowledgeable guide service and friendly atmosphere it provides, stems from the close relationship between Wayne and Barbara Plummer.
In other Maine news:
Milford Fire Department gets $100,000 to install sprinklers at its station
Bangor event will advise Mainers to prepare for natural disasters
Somerset County teenager led police chase that ended in multi-vehicle crash
Competitive races set for Bangor council and school committee
St. John man rescues childhood home from demolition
Maine National Guardsman arrested in Arizona on sexual assault charges
Things that can ruin a Maine hike and how to deal with them
Milford hasn’t received a rat complaint in 2 weeks, marking the longest stretch in months
Business hub planned for former Scarborough race track sells out