SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A new business hub planned for the site of a former horse racing track in Maine is sold out.

The former Scarborough Downs is being redeveloped into an “innovation district” by Crossroads Holdings of Portland. The company said the 154-acre district is fully sold out of its more than 825,000 square feet of space.

Crossroads Holdings said businesses in the district will include Idexx, Throttle Car Club, AV Technik, Mainely Tubs, Shucks Maine Lobster and others.

The developers said the district “will provide new space for more than fifty new businesses over the next three to five years.”

The project broke ground in August 2019. The downs held its final races in 2020.