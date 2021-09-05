FAIRFIELD — A 15-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after she led police on a chase and crashed into multiple vehicles in Fairfield Friday night.

Police in Waterville say they were made aware of a pursuit in the area traveling on Drummond Avenue towards Fairfield around 9:30 p.m.

Fairfield Police were then dispatched to a car crash on Savage Street moments later after police in Waterville discontinued the pursuit.

Investigation revealed that the driver had hit five parked cars in the crash. The girl was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The minor was not issued any charges relating to the crash.