If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A Maine National Guardsman is accused of physically and sexually assaulting a fellow soldier while deployed on a mission at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Arizona Daily Independent reports.

Bret Chapman, 26, of Walpole, was indicted on August 26 by a grand jury in Cochise County, Arizona on four felony charges. According to the Arizona Daily Independent, a female soldier reported that in December 2020, Chapman had restrained and sexually assaulted her while they were both deployed in Arizona.

Chapman was part of a 120-soldier deployment of the Maine National Guard sent to assist U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the U.S.-Mexico border in October 2020, the Arizona newspaper reports.

He is currently out on bail following his arrest, but cannot leave Arizona without court permission.